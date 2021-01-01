Brand & Graphic Designers in Astana, Kazakhstan for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Astana, Kazakhstan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
AnarS

AnarS

Kazakhstan, Astana $<50k (USD)

Message

About AnarS

Motion designer from Astana. Feel free to contact me.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Manas

Manas

Astana, Kazakhstan $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Manas

Product designer
(designing intuitive, innovative, simple and visually pleasant solutions;)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe suit
  • figma
  • protopie
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • zeplin
Message
Yerzhan Nurgali

Yerzhan Nurgali

Astana, Kazakhstan

Message

About Yerzhan Nurgali

Subscribe!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • corel draw
  • figma
  • maxon cinema 4d
Message
Darina Assalauova

Darina Assalauova

Astana, Kazakhstan $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ ApartX

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University

    Master

    2020

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustator
Message