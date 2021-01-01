Brand & Graphic Designers in Ankara, Turkey for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ankara, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ümit Can EvleksizPro
Ankara • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Bogazi University
Bachelor's Degree
2020
Skills
- 2d
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- outline
- ui
Can
Ankara, Turkey • $<50k (USD)
About Can
Visual Communication Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Gazi University
Visual Communication Designer
2018
Skills
- Logo design
- Mobile Design
- UI Design
- animation
- branding and logo design
- illustration
- web design