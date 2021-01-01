Brand & Graphic Designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan for hire

Karina Akhmetova

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • illustration graphic design
  • photo retouching
  • photography
Yelkhan

Almaty, Kazakhstan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Artemiy Oblassov

Almaty, Kazakhstan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Purdue University

    Computer Science

    2014

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding and logo design
  • branding strategy
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity systems
  • logotype
  • marketing strategy
  • ui
  • ux
Viktor Kan

Almaty $<50k (USD)

About Viktor Kan

Hi! My name is Viktor.
I am a multidisciplinary designer currently working as a freelance professional. I am also a founder and design director of Bureau ROD design practice where we create Modern, Effective and Unique design solutions.
I am always opened and pleased for new inquiries.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • interior design
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • ui
  • ux
  • wayfinding
  • web design
  • website layout design
