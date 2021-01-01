Brand & Graphic Designers in Algiers, Algeria for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Algiers, Algeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Abdennour Bouzenoun
algiers
About Abdennour Bouzenoun
Web Designer
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Exagoal
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Fibda
Certificate
2015
Skills
- logos and branding
- ui desing
- web design
Fateh Djebbari
Birkhadem, Algérie • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ hivedigit
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- monogram
Juba DibounePro
Algiers, Algeria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- product design
Bennamane Mourad
Algeirs, Algeria • $<50k (USD)
About Bennamane Mourad
Graphic designer and Motion designer for 20 years ... Ready to put my experience at your service.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- apparel design
- arabic
- corel draw
- french
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- tshirt design
- ui desing