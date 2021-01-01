Brand & Graphic Designers in Algeria for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Algeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Derouiche Mehdi

Derouiche Mehdi

Oran , Algeria $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • apparel design
  • brand creation
  • branding identity
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logos and branding
Message
imad benhamou

imad benhamou

Algeria $50-60k (USD)

Message

About imad benhamou

Ui / Ux Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • uhbc

    masters

    2020

Skills

  • algeria
  • css
  • designer
  • freelancer
  • ios applications
  • javascript
  • jquery
  • sketch
  • web design
  • web student
Message
Chouaib Belagoun

Chouaib Belagoun

Algeria, Djelfa $<50k (USD)

Message

About Chouaib Belagoun

I introduce myself, I'm a self-taught UI/UX Designer & Frontend Developer Based in Algeria, I specialize in designing interfaces and solving design problems When I start a new project, my main goal is to make the product easy to use and improve its user experience through simplicity and clean design.
I enjoy designing applications and websites. and like Steve Jobs said: "...the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle."

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • affinity
  • bootstrap4
  • css3 (scss)
  • front-end development
  • front-end web design
  • html5
  • javascript (es6)
  • mobile app ui
  • npm scripts
  • ux principle design
  • vuejs
  • web design
  • website developer
Message
Abdennour Bouzenoun

Abdennour Bouzenoun

algiers

Message

About Abdennour Bouzenoun

Web Designer

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Exagoal

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Fibda

    Certificate

    2015

Skills

  • logos and branding
  • ui desing
  • web design
Message