Brand & Graphic Designers in Al Mansurah, Egypt for hire

ibrahimshamss

ibrahimshamss

Al Mansurah, Egypt

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Aya Elmogy

Aya Elmogy

Mansoura, Egypt

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Mohand Tark

Mohand Tark

manoura Egypt $<50k (USD)

About Mohand Tark

i am civil engineer and UI/UX Designer with 1 years’experience working in different kind of websites (Corporate,e -Commerce,web application and Landing Pages)and Mobile Applications (IOSandAndroid) My goal is to do the ultimate usability and user experience for the target audience and users
and provide high quality UX/UI Service .

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • balsamiq
  • invision studio
  • marvel
  • sketch
  • zeplin
Mostafa Elkorashy

Mostafa Elkorashy

Al Mansurah, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About Mostafa Elkorashy

UX Designer at Reliant Technology Services

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Reliant Technology Services

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Banha University

    Graphic Design

    2021

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • App Design
  • Figma
  • UI
  • UI Design
  • UX
  • UX Design
  • UX Research
  • XD
  • web design
