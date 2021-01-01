Brand & Graphic Designers in Al Jizah, Egypt for hire

mai mousa

Cairo, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About mai mousa

Graphic Designer with +5 years experience..i'm seeking for a good new opportunity (mainly in logo design and branding field).
📩 DM for inquiries

Work History

  • Visual designer @ Freelance

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
  • ui
ahmed samir

Al Jizah, Egypt

About ahmed samir

https://linktr.ee/ahmed.samir

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • logo deisgn
  • typography
ِAshraf Omran

Cairo, Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About ِAshraf Omran

I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Digital Layers

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • animations
  • branding
  • icon
  • micro interactions
  • motion graphics
  • prints design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
khaled hosney

egypt cairo

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • logo and branding
