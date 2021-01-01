Brand & Graphic Designers in Al Jizah, Egypt for hire
mai mousa
Cairo, Egypt • $<50k (USD)
About mai mousa
Graphic Designer with +5 years experience..i'm seeking for a good new opportunity (mainly in logo design and branding field).
📩 DM for inquiries
Work History
-
Visual designer @ Freelance
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- calligraphy
- front-end development
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- product design
- ui
ahmed samir
Al Jizah, Egypt
About ahmed samir
https://linktr.ee/ahmed.samir
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- calligraphy
- logo deisgn
- typography
ِAshraf Omran
Cairo, Egypt • $50-60k (USD)
About ِAshraf Omran
I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Digital Layers
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animations
- branding
- icon
- micro interactions
- motion graphics
- prints design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux