Brand & Graphic Designers in Agadir, Morocco for hire

Nour Oumousse

Pro

Agadir, Morocco $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Owner & Designer @ Oumousse Design LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
Reda Does Design

Agadir, Morocco $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • brand designer @ freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • illustator
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
Marwan Mouatassim

Agadir . Morocco $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • seller @ ui8

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustration
Hamza oblouch

Agadir $90-100k (USD)

About Hamza oblouch

I am a UI /UX Designer ★
& Developer & Logo designer I living in Morocco. I love sport and Surfing
My hobby is Taekwondo

Work History

  • logo design @ khmasat

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Dreamy

    UI/UX

    2017

Skills

  • 2020
  • adobe
  • adobe xd
  • best logo
  • front-end development
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logos and branding
  • mizo
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
