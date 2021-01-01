Biography

We partner with startups at critical points of their evolution, leveraging agile user centered design to realize their objectives. We specialize in research, design and strategy for healthcare.

Proven success in helping founders transform ideas to MVP, and in repositioning and optimizing products, services, and business for maturing startups.

San Francisco, CA

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Aug 2020

Skills

Studio Astrid is a Business member

Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.

1 followers 7 following

San Francisco, CA

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since Aug 2020

Members

  1. Astrid Javier
  2. See all 1 members

Social

1 followers 7 following

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Studio Astrid