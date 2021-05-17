  1. Love Plant stained glass flat illustration illustration monocrest monoline linecraft outline duotone donation houseplant plant love
    View Love Plant
    Love Plant
  2. LOPP Pilot School Admin Building biplane pilot school poland ivano-frankivsk ukraine airport aeroplane aiplane flight monocrest outline linecraft monoline buildings architecture illustraion
    View LOPP Pilot School Admin Building
    LOPP Pilot School Admin Building
  3. LOPP Pilot School Hangar illustration architecture building monoline linecraft outline monocrest flight airplanes aeroplane airport airplane windsock ukraine ivano-frankivsk poland pilot school hangar biplane clouds
    View LOPP Pilot School Hangar
    LOPP Pilot School Hangar
  4. LOPP Pilot School clouds biplane hangar pilot school poland ivano-frankivsk ukraine windsock airplane airport aeroplane plane flight monocrest outline linecraft monoline building architecture illustration
    View LOPP Pilot School
    LOPP Pilot School
  5. 'T-800' Nick Kumbari Rebound Shot destruction angry cyborg robot sci-fi movie head illustration skull exoskeleton terminator t800 kumbari
    View 'T-800' Nick Kumbari Rebound Shot
    'T-800' Nick Kumbari Rebound Shot
  6. Paperdemon material hell skull demon minimal paper folding paperfolds origami
    View Paperdemon
    Paperdemon
  7. Pirosmani Restaurant Logotype brandmark branding identity ivano-frankivsk georgia pirosmani minimalism typography lettermark wordmark naive cafe decorative font scriptfont restaurant caligraphy lettering logotype
    View Pirosmani Restaurant Logotype
    Pirosmani Restaurant Logotype
  8. Salalat Salad Bar Logotype Refresh wordmark salat swoosh berries leaf grapes lettering calligraphy food restaurant bar redesign refresh script brushpen script logotype logo
    View Salalat Salad Bar Logotype Refresh
    Salalat Salad Bar Logotype Refresh
  9. Tank Truck WIP flat illustration wip flat retro house clouds tanktruck tank industry car truck town abstract illustration
    View Tank Truck WIP
    Tank Truck WIP
  10. Old Grimy Austro-Hungarian Tenement tenement thunder grimy clouds storm classicism chimney historical highschool vintage monocrest ivano-frankivsk outline linecraft monoline building architecture illustration ukraine
    View Old Grimy Austro-Hungarian Tenement
    Old Grimy Austro-Hungarian Tenement
  11. Software Beer Label Sticker lettering crown identity illustrator branding beer label sticker design coaxsoftware coax sticker beer software
    View Software Beer Label Sticker
    Software Beer Label Sticker
  12. Spring In the City ukraine frankivsk sun snow rain sing palace villa park ferris wheel linecraft monoline building illustration
    View Spring In the City
    Spring In the City
  13. Sticker Pack for COAX Software coaxsoftware pizza python snake gamepad crown designer design drink dummy hat ruby imac flat icons solid icons icon pack icon set icon design stickers sticker pack
    View Sticker Pack for COAX Software
    Sticker Pack for COAX Software
  14. Lips Of Thunder lighting bolt thunderbolt thunder red lips redlips emblem mark logo
    View Lips Of Thunder
    Lips Of Thunder
  15. Catholic Monastery of Basilian Sisters ivano-frankivsk ukraine snow flake moon illustration outline monoline mono line line art catholic church monastery structure building architechture
    View Catholic Monastery of Basilian Sisters
    Catholic Monastery of Basilian Sisters
  16. The Misfits + Troll Face skull orange hardcore music punk rock illustration fiend trollface memes black and white logo logo band logo crimson ghost misfits
    View The Misfits + Troll Face
    The Misfits + Troll Face
  17. Town Hall At Night WIP town hall line craft city lights ukraine architecture building outline night ratush
    View Town Hall At Night WIP
    Town Hall At Night WIP
  18. Understanding The Bitcoin Era electric isometric cryptocurrency blockchain mining bitcoin
    View Understanding The Bitcoin Era
    Understanding The Bitcoin Era
  19. Autumn Palace Gates barocco sculpture ivano-frankivsk leaves illustration outline gates palace autumn
    View Autumn Palace Gates
    Autumn Palace Gates
  20. COAX Software Logo Review scheme module build perfection agency software blueprint logotype brand redesign logo coax
    View COAX Software Logo Review
    COAX Software Logo Review
  21. Hiring Banner for COAX Software agency identity branding coax banner hiring
    View Hiring Banner for COAX Software
    Hiring Banner for COAX Software
  22. COAX turns VII best wishes greetings card birthday coax
    View COAX turns VII
    COAX turns VII
  23. Flower Pattern indigo triangle krychevsky national ukraine flower pattern
    View Flower Pattern
    Flower Pattern
  24. Warm Postcards WIP postcards architecture building illustrations flat monocrest outline ivano-frankivsk ukraine consumer print
    View Warm Postcards WIP
    Warm Postcards WIP
Loading more…