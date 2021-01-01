Biography
Kollektiv is a union of branding and advertising professionals, based in Tbilisi,
Georgia. Where required, we build bespoke teams from our wide network of
talented professionals. This, combined with our extensive design knowledge,
means that we always deliver beautifully crafted work that helps companies tell
new and exciting stories.
Our skills and production knowledge allow us to offer a range of services
including: video production, art direction, brand identity, editorial design, website
design and development, type design, packaging, wayfinding, graphic design for
exhibition, spatial design, copywriting, illustration, photography, print management
etc.
We enjoy working with a broad range of organizations, from small start-ups to
international brands. We care about working with people who are passionate about
what they do and are not scared to raise the bar on a new level. We tend to treat
the brands as our own, putting maximum effort in their development – from design
to strategy planning.
Tbilisi, Georgia
