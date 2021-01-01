We help leading Software Companies, SaaS Startups & Government Institutions Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) web applications that are Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use.

A HANDFUL number of clients per year. The HIGHEST return on investment.

We work with TOP players in the industry who want to do it RIGHT from the beginning.

Extensive track record of creating highly usable and intuitive web applications that are used by the U.S. Air Force, the United States Navy as well as over 100 financial institutions in the US and around the world, including some largest investment banks.

Client Roster:

- Johnson&Johnson

- Ubiquiti Networks

- MasterClass

- Compeed

- PayPal

- Toptal

- Fantasy

Portfolio👇

projects.30kstrategy.com

Website👇

30kstrategy.com